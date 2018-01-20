Double Reed Day
UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Hosted by Dr. Aaron Hill, oboe and Marc Vallon, bassoon, Double Reed faculty, Mead Witter School of Music at UW-Madison. With guest artist Nancy Ambrose King, University of Michigan.
Double Reed Enthusiasts of All Ages Welcome!
SCHEDULE
1:00-1:30 : Registration, Mills Lobby Foyer
1:30-2:30 : Welcome recital, Mills Hall, Parents and friends welcome
2:30-4:00: Master classes
4:00-4:30: Exhibits
4:30-5:30 : Double Reed Ensemble readings/rehearsals; exhibits
5:30-6:30 : Dinner
7:00 : Festival Concert with all participants, Mills Concert Hall
7:45: Conclusion