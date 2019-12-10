Discussing Doug Bradley, Vietnam veteran and co-author of We Gotta Get Out of This Place, has a new book coming out just in time for the holidays! Who’ll Stop the Rain: Respect, Remembrance, and Reconciliation in Post-Vietnam America will have its national release on Tuesday, December 10 at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Doug and his special guests will share words and Madison’s favorite local musician Sean Michael Dargan will provide tunes. Please join us for a very special evening of songs, conversation, and refreshments.

About the Author: Doug Bradley has written extensively about his Vietnam, and post-Vietnam, experiences. Drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1970, he served as an information specialist (journalist) for the U.S. Army Republic of Vietnam headquarters at Long Binh, South Vietnam, from November 1970 to November 1971. Doug relocated to Madison in 1974 where he helped establish Vets House, a storefront, community-based service center for Vietnam-era veterans. He is the author of DEROS Vietnam: Dispatches from the Air-Conditioned Jungle (Warriors Publishing, 2012) and co-author, with Craig Werner, of We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War (UMass Press, 2015), which was named BEST MUSIC BOOK of 2015 by Rolling Stone magazine. His next book, Who’ll Stop the Rain will be released by Warriors Publishing Group this Fall 2019.

