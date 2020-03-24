press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Doug Bradley, author of Who'll Stop the Rain!

Who’ll Stop the Rain: Respect, Remembrance, and Reconciliation in Post-Vietnam America explores how the music of the Vietnam War, shared by those who served and those who stayed, helped create safe, nonjudgmental environments for listening, sharing, and understanding. Those insights, and others, can help redefine America’s public memory of Vietnam, one that invites a broader public understanding, sometimes written physically into the landscape via monuments, about what we revere and what we regret about who we are and what Vietnam did to us.

Doug Bradley has written extensively about his Vietnam, and post-Vietnam, experiences. Drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1970, he served as an information specialist (journalist) for the U.S. Army Republic of Vietnam headquarters at Long Binh, South Vietnam, from November 1970 to November 1971. Doug relocated to Madison, Wisconsin, in 1974 where he helped establish Vets House, a storefront, community-based service center for Vietnam-era veterans.