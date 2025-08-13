media release: Doug Bradley is an author, educator, and Vietnam veteran. He has blogged for PBS’s Next Avenue and The Huffington Post, taught at UW-Madison, Baldwin-Wallace University, Edgewood College, and Arizona State University, and is the author of three books grounded in the Vietnam experience, including DEROS Vietnam: Dispatches from the Air-Conditioned Jungle, Who’ll Stop the Rain: Respect, Remembrance, and Reconciliation in Post-Vietnam America, and co-author of We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War, named the Best Music Book of 2015 by Rolling Stone magazine.

After graduation from college in 1969, Doug was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1970. He served at the Army’s Hometown News Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and as a combat correspondent with U.S. Army Republic of Vietnam headquarters at Long Binh, South Vietnam, from November 1970-November 1971. He relocated to Madison, Wisconsin, in 1974 where he helped establish Vets House, a storefront, community-based service center for Vietnam era veterans. He currently serves as chair of the Board of Advisors of the University of Wisconsin’s Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project.

Doug’s music-based memoir, The Tracks of My Years, will be released in August 2025 by Legacy Book Press.