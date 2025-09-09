× Expand courtesy Doug Bradley A close-up of Doug Bradley. Doug Bradley

About the book:

In The Tracks of My Years: A Music-Based Memoir, the acclaimed co-author of Rolling

Stone’s 2015 music book-of-the-year, We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of Vietnam War, tells the story of a life lived with, and in, music. He provides a poignant, someAmes painful, series of portraits of a young man maneuvering the intricacies of family life, love and romance, and a complicated relaAonship with a high school teacher who inspired him but was a constant source of bewilderment. As Bradley discovers who he is and, crucially, who he isn’t, the soundtrack evolves from Sinatra and the Beatles to Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan.

The Tracks of My Years is a book for anyone who grew up in post-World War II America,

and for their children and grandchildren trying to look beyond the haze of myths surrounding Baby Boomers. It opens windows into the echoes of the heart. Cue up Alexa, Siri, or Spotify and curl up for a journey through The Tracks of My Years.

About the Author:

Doug Bradley is an author, educator, and Vietnam veteran. He has blogged for PBS’s Next Avenue and The Huffington Post, taught at UW-Madison, Baldwin-Wallace University, Edgewood College, and Arizona State University, and is the author of three books grounded in the Vietnam experience, including DEROS Vietnam: Dispatches from the Air-Conditioned Jungle, Who’ll Stop the Rain: Respect, Remembrance, and Reconciliation in Post-Vietnam America, and co-author of We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War, named the Best Music Book of 2015 by Rolling Stone magazine.

After graduation from college in 1969, Doug was drafted into the U. S. Army in March 1970. He served at the Army’s Hometown News Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and as a combat correspondent with U. S. Army Republic of Vietnam headquarters at Long Binh, South Vietnam, from November 1970-November 1971. He relocated to Madison, Wisconsin, in 1974 where he helped establish Vets House, a storefront, community-based service center for Vietnam era veterans. He currently serves as chair of the Board of Advisors of the University of Wisconsin’s Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project.

Doug’s music-based memoir, The Tracks of My Years, will be released by Legacy Book Press this summer.