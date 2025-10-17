Doug E. L. Haynes & Richard Young

media release: Author / illustrator Doug E. L. Haynes presents works created for published, unpublished and forthcoming books including the Chronology of Desire, State Street Coloring Book, Wisconsin GOP History and more.

Sept. 1 - Oct. 31, 2025

Capitol Lakes Retirement Center

333 W Main St, Madison.

Book signing by Haynes and poet Richard Young 7 pm, 10/17