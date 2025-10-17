Doug E. L. Haynes & Richard Young
Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Author / illustrator Doug E. L. Haynes presents works created for published, unpublished and forthcoming books including the Chronology of Desire, State Street Coloring Book, Wisconsin GOP History and more.
Sept. 1 - Oct. 31, 2025
Capitol Lakes Retirement Center
333 W Main St, Madison.
Book signing by Haynes and poet Richard Young 7 pm, 10/17
