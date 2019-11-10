× Expand Doug Haynes

press release: Doug Haynes presents 30 framed watercolor landscapes. Approximately half of these were painted in Korea and the other half were painted in Wisconsin.

The distribution party / reception for these works will occur in the form of an art CSA* on Sunday, November 10, at 3:00pm at 1008 Emerald St. in Madison. All the works will be on view at the distribution. This event will be open to CSA shareholders as well as the general public.

In October prior to the reception, the works will be posted daily at www.emeraldstudio.com and www.facebook.com/emeraldstudio .

For more info on the CSA process, please direct questions to haynes@emeraldstudio.com or call the artist at 255-0201.

This is the second CSA distribution held by Haynes. The first was titled 30 paintings in 30 days and was held in 2013.