media release: Artist and author, Doug Haynes, presents - Wisconsin GOP History: A Coloring Book.

The book launch and coloring party is Saturday, May 11, from 1-4pm at 1008 Emerald St.This event is open to the public.

Wisconsin GOP History: A Coloring Book is an honest look at the Republican Party from its founding in 1854 in Ripon to Ron Johnson's role on January 6th 2021 and more. The format makes it accessible to young readers and fun for all ages. The goals and actions of early Republicans make a striking contrast to those of the present. The book contains notable figures such as Abe Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, "Fighting" Bob La Follette, Joe McCarthy, Scott Walker and Ron Johnson among many others.

Here is a link to a brief video introduction to the book.

This is Haynes second book. The first was the State Street Coloring Book.