× Expand Miriam Bulcher A close-up of Doug Moe. Doug Moe

media release: Friends of the Libraries 2025 Annual Schewe Lecture

Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 5:00 – 7:00 P.M.

Steenbock Library, 550 Babcock Drive

Free and open to the public (registration required – limited seats available). Visit the Registration page to RSVP.

Book Presentation and Q&A (5:00-6:00 P.M.) Award-winning writer Doug Moe’s new book, Saving Hearts and Killing Rats: Karl Paul Link and the Discovery of Warfarin, traces the history of celebrated UW-Madison biochemist Karl Paul Link, through interviews and the UW-Madison University Archives, from his humble Indiana roots through the discovery of a medication that would save the lives of two presidents. Exemplifying the Wisconsin idea, Link’s Lasker award-winning work served the state and beyond. Moe’s research shines a new spotlight on the fascinating character of Karl Paul Link.

In conversation with Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation historian Kevin Walters

Exhibit Reception and Book Signing (6:00-7:00 P.M.) An exhibit at Steenbock Library displaying items from the life of Karl Paul Link will be available for viewing, curated by UW-Madison Librarians and Archivists, in collaboration with the Link family.

About Doug Moe

Doug Moe is the award-winning author of numerous critically-acclaimed non-fiction books, as well as thousands of newspaper columns and magazine articles. In addition to his books and journalism, he writes corporate, foundation and personal histories, all with a signature storytelling style that has earned him a devoted following across more than four decades.

Registration: This in-person event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Visit the Registration page to RSVP. The event will be recorded and a link to the recording will be sent to registrants after the event. Please note that the event will not be livestreamed.

We strive to ensure our events are inclusive and welcoming for all participants. If you need an accommodation, please contact Friends@library.wisc.edu.

Parking:

See maps.wisc.edu for a map of public parking lots.

Nearby ramps include:

Lot 36 at 1645 Observatory Drive. The evening rate is $1 per hour, $5 evening session maximum.

Lot 34 at 1480 Tripp Circle. Free parking after 4:30pm

See UW Transportation Services page for more information on parking in lots

Questions? Contact Friends@library.wisc.edu