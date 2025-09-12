× Expand Heather Renken Doug Reed, a quill pen and a Constitution. Doug Reed

media release: Local playwright and author Doug Reed hosts a launch party for his new book, "A Constitution For Turtle Island" Friday, September 12, from 6:30pm - 7:30pm at Broom Street Theater (1119 Williamson St.). The event is free, and there will be light snacks. Copies of the book will be available for $10.

This book is a love letter to an America that could have been. What if the better angels of our nature had prevailed from the beginning? What if the rights of women, immigrants, the indigenous... hell, what if the rights of EVERYONE had been protected in no-nonsense, ironclad language? What if we put limits on the imperial presidency? Evened out the ridiculous disproportionate Senate?

Author Doug Reed, writing as Publius, takes a spirited and humorous journey through the Constitution and suggests real solutions for putting our country back on a sensible path again. This book is not about the current crisis - how we got into it, nor how we get out of it. This book is about planting a hopeful seed for the time after, when we have to rebuild our shattered and fractured country.