Doug White & Austin Cebulske

media release: Yard Concert Series begins May 17, 4 pm.

The summer series of yard jazz and blues concerts begins Sunday May 17, with Austin Cebulske on sax joining me from 4 - 5:30 pm at 5526 Marconi Street, Madison. Bring a lawn chair if possible. All ages! Carry-ins welcome. No admission, freewill offerings are encouraged.

We hope to continue the series on most Sundays throughout the summer if there's enough interest. Watch for email updates and yard signs (if you're nearby), or reach out to me at doug2white@gmail.com with any questions or suggestions.

Thank you for your support of the arts in these trying times!