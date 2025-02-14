media release: On Friday, February 14, from 5-7 pm, the Doug White Quartet will offer musical medicine for our troubled times at Cafe CODA. This show features liquid and rich flute and sax playing by Tom Gullion, smooth and solid bass and drums by John Mesoloras and Rick Flowers and sensitive piano and synth sounds from Doug White. We will feature engaging, quiet, and gentle tunes by modern jazz greats as antidotes to the rage in our country. Our musical conversation will also offer a few shouts of encouragement to keep on building safe and supportive communities. Our performances are free of charge, and freewill offerings are encouraged to help keep the music flowing. We hope you can join us at Cafe CODA!