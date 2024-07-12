Doug White, Tom Gullion, Dave Cooper & Dane Richeson

× Expand DR: Danny Damiani/DW: courtesy Doug White/ DC: Skye Cooper Dane Richeson, Doug White and Dave Cooper (from left). Dane Richeson, Doug White and Dave Cooper (from left).

media release: At this free concert, hear an engaging musical conversation among three renowned jazz artists! Dave Cooper, trumpet & flugelhorn, Dane Richeson, drums, and Doug White, piano, organ & synthesizer will explore new versions of modern jazz classics and perform a selection from their newly released album of original compositions. In addition, Doug will celebrate a birthday with heartfelt music and a surprise.

Dave Cooper is widely recognized as one of the most versatile trumpet players in the Midwest. He performs jazz and classical music with a wide variety of regional ensembles. His tasteful, evocative solos are sure to engage you.

Dane Richeson is one of the most versatile performers in the percussive arts, blending Brazilean, African, funk and jazz rhythms. Throughout the world, he has been featured as jazz drummer, solo marimbist, contemporary chamber music percussionist, and world percussion specialist. Performances have been with such diverse artists as Bobby McFerrin, Geoffrey Keezer, Joe Lovano, Roscoe Mitchell, Medeski-Martin-Woods, Kenny Wheeler, Danilo Perez, and Lyle Mays.

Pianist, composer, arranger, band leader, organist, and synth player, Doug White, brings joyful music to the Madison community and beyond. His music career includes international touring, leading a long-standing jazz fusion band featuring drummer Clyde Stubblefield, many years of solo jazz piano gigs, and composing and arranging for various jazz bands.

https://dougwhitejazzpiano. bandcamp.com/