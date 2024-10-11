Doug White, Tom Gullion, Dave Cooper, Devin Drobka & John Christensen

media release: At this free concert, hear an engaging musical conversation among these renowned jazz artists!

The quintet features Tom Gullion, sax and flute, Dave Cooper, trumpet and flugelhorn, Dane Richeson, percussion, Mark Urness, bass and Doug White, piano and synthesizer. Together they blend free improv, original compositions and modern jazz classics in playful, dynamic conversation. Lively Latin, swing and fusion rhythms meet rich melodic and harmonic textures in jubilant and pensive songs. This performance will feature: compositions by band members Gullion, White, Cooper, and Urness; fresh interpretations of modern jazz classics by Wayne Shorter, Freddie Hubbard, Herbie Hancock, and Pharoah Sanders; and spontaneously created pieces.

Doug White performs, composes, arranges, and leads bands in the Madison area. His music career includes international touring, leading a long-standing jazz fusion band featuring drummer Clyde Stubblefield, many years of solo jazz piano gigs, and composing and arranging.

Saxophonist Tom Gullion brings a deep, soulful performance style, a sophisticated avant-garde sensibility, and a quicksilver technique. His varied career has included periods of intense performance and also of introspective creativity. Says Gullion, “I’ve found my path is to bring music to the people.” Tom has released several critically acclaimed CDs including Carswell and Time It Is, among others.

David Cooper is a versatile jazz trumpeter, composer, arranger and educator. His quartet Drift released their first CD in 2020. His performing affiliations also include the Tim Whalen Nonet, many local jazz bands, Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Isthmus Brass, The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. He has performed in Beijing, Foshan, Macau, New York, Munich, Vienna, Stockholm, and is a very active soloist/clinician with regional schools, jazz festivals and community ensembles. He is the host and author of the educational blog www.AllThingsTrumpet.com.

https://dougwhitejazzpiano. bandcamp.com/

Free event! Gratuities appreciated