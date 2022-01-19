Dough-Nation Night
Ian's Pizza - Garver 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Circus Space is having a Pizza Night! 5 pm to 9 pm, Jan. 19, at Ian's Pizza, 3241 Garver Green Suite 121, Madison, WI 53704
If dining in, share the flier from your phone or Print it out, call in or order online. Come on out and have a great night!
Pre-Ordering your pizza?
- Phone Order: Call (608) 257-9248 and mention that you are supporting Madison Circus Space
- Online Order: Visit ianspizza.com to place your order and add "CIRCUS" after your Last Name.
- present the flyer found here: https://madisoncircusspace.
com/wp-content/uploads/MAD- Doughnation-Sign-circus-space- 2021.jpg
Info
