Dough-Nation Night

press release: On Wednesday, April 8, place your order for whole pies, slices and salads from 5-10 p.m. for contact-free delivery or curbside pickup at Ian's Pizza Garver. Let Ian’s know you’re ordering to benefit Goodman, and the Center will receive a portion of the proceeds.

Call 608-257-9248 to order, and mention Goodman Dough-Nation.

Order online at ianspizza.com. During checkout, add Goodman in the last name field after your last name. (Example: John Smith - Goodman)

Be well, eat pizza & support your community.

Bonus: Ian’s Garver now delivers to Monona!