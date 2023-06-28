Doughnation Night

media release: On Wednesday, June 28, you can order up some of the best pizza in town and support climate action at the same time! We’re excited to team up with Ian’s Pizza at Garver for our third Pizza for the Planet fundraiser. Mark your calendar and share the word with friends and family — the more people who participate, the higher the percentage of funds we receive!

Ian’s is happy to take pre-orders for curbside pickup, or you can enjoy your pie on Garver’s lovely terrace with fellow activists.

WHAT: Pizza for the Planet — 350 Wisconsin Fundraiser!

WHEN: Wednesday, June 28, 5:00–9:00 pm

WHERE: Ian's Pizza at the Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, Madison

You'll find a flyer at https://tinyurl.com/350-pizza — save it to your smartphone and present it at the register.

Ian’s will also deliver to Madison’s east side and Monona. Place a phone order at 608-257-9248 or an online order at https://ianspizza.com/. Be sure to mention 350 Wisconsin when you place your order!

Please join us for great pizza and a great time with fellow climate activists!

https://www.facebook.com/events/713509120461417/