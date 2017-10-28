press release: ​This event launches Madison writer Douglas Haynes’s narrative nonfiction book, Every Day We Live Is the Future: Surviving in a City of Disasters. This intimate, cautionary tale of urban inequality and the human impacts of climate change recounts the true stories of two Nicaraguan families’ quests to survive in Managua, one of the world’s most disaster-prone cities. Haynes's reading will be followed by Las Hijas del Maíz from Managua, performing traditional Nicaraguan dances in beautiful handmade dresses.