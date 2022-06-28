media release: Join us for a Q&A with UW professor of sociology and published author Douglas Maynard about his recent co-authored book "Autistic Intelligence: Interaction, Individuality, and the Challenges of Diagnosis".

About the Book:

Despite the dramatic increase in autism’s prevalence in recent decades, the diagnostic process has remained something of a black box. Autistic Intelligence examines that process in detail, raising questions about how we understand autism as a category. The book shows how to identify “uncommon sense”—forms of fundamental competence that are frequently missed by even the most skillfully accomplished diagnosis. The book raises questions about what autistic behavior is, how measurement works, and how behavior that seems disordered is often sensible in its own terms. The authors propose that the evaluation process can better appreciate the individuality of those who receive the diagnosis, and that, rather than changing individuals to fit their social environments, we might instead change social environments to accommodate individuals.

About the Author:

Douglas Maynard is a professor of sociology at UW-Madison. His departmental areas of interest include ethnomethodology and conversation analysis, social psychology and microsociology, general social theory, history of sociology, medical sociology, and qualitative methods.

https://sociology.wisc.edu/staff/maynard-doug-2/