Down From the Hills

media release: Join the Friends of Blue Mound State Park for the return of the outdoor music series Saturdays this summer at Blue Mound State Park. Beginning July 5 through August 30 from 6-8 PM a variety of musicians and groups will perform in the outdoor amphitheater at the top of the park.

In the case of inclement weather, music will be moved inside the Friends Shelter (near the pool).