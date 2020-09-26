press release: Come join us for an in person bluegrass concert with "Down from the Hills" at the Farley Center under the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA ).

Tickets are a total of $15 (13.34 to the musicians and 1.66 service fee) and you must PRE-PURCHASE tickets on the Brown Paper link. https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4685974

Since this is an in person concert, the Farley Center is LIMITED to 25 attendees.. We will mark spots on the ground on where each group can sit for SOCIAL DISTANCING concerns. Please bring your masks as well.

see: https://www.cityofmadison.com/news/dane-county-issues-new-order-limiting-gatherings-bar-and-restaurant-activity#:~:text=a). Individuals must maintain physical distancing.

If you do not purchase a ticket, please do not come out to the Center as we are limiting the number of people in attendance.

We encourage attendees to come early or stay late and take a walk through the Natural Path Sanctuary and Farley Center farms. Please bring your own blanket, chair, food and drinks to the concert. For any questions, please contact us at 608-845-8724 or e-mail us at programs@farleycenter.org

HOSTED BY:

Farley Center www.farleycenter.org

Down from the Hills http://personalpages.tds.net/~downhome

Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP) http://personalpages.tds.net/~downhome

Natural Path Sanctuary www.naturalpathsanctuary,org