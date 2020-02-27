× Expand Eric Schabla

Two Crows Theatre Company, 2/27-3/8, Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green, at 7:30 pm Thursdays-Fridays (no show 3/5) and 1 & 6 pm Saturdays-Sundays (no 1 pm show 2/29). $25/$20.

press release: by Lee Blessing

February 27 – March 8

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret

Tickets on sale now:

twocrowstheatre.org $20 - $25

Two Crows Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Robert R. Doyle commented, “This play takes you down that dark road in your mind to explore why there is a subconscious need that is getting more and more common, to consume dark subject material. Why can’t we turn our eyes and ears away from shows like Making of a Murderer, and The Jeffrey Dahmer files? This play asks this incredibly relevant question. Are we educating ourselves by engrossing ourselves in these stories, or are we, in fact, creating celebrities out of people who have done horrific things?”

Down the Road will feature Jeb Burris and APT Core Company member Melisa Pereyra as husband and wife Iris and Dan Henniman, and Two Crows Artistic Director Robert R. Doyle will play the serial killer Bill Reach.

*Note: This play contains strong language and adult themes. It is not suitable for persons under the age of 16.

What critics have said about the play:

‘...compelling theater...Blessing has a penchant (and a skill) for probing his chosen issues with intelligence and respect for their complexity, his dramatic style is clear and simple.’ —Variety.

‘It's a delicately textured, beautifully balanced morality play in the guise of a psychological drama. It is a most serious and intellectually rewarding play.’