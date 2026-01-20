media release: Our January Triad & RSVP Monthly Virtual Presentation will be Downsizing: Priorities, Options, Process and will feature Jess Lex, a Real Estate Broker with Jess Lex Homes in Madison. The presentation will be January 28 at 10:00 AM via Zoom.

Please email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org to register and receive the Zoom link.

If you’ve ever said, “I think I should downsize my home, but I don’t know where I would go,” this seminar is for you.

Housing is not one-size-fits-all. In order to feel comfortable with a move, you’ll need to figure out your priorities and preferences so you can end up in the right place. Do you want to be near friends or family if you move? Do you have health needs or anticipate future health challenges? Is making smart money decisions your biggest priority or do you want easy, stress-free living and don’t care what it costs? We’ll ask all these questions and more.

Armed with your personal preferences, we’ll then discover some of the home options you might have to choose from. Join Jess Lex, local real estate agent, for this helpful housing overview.

Please forward this information to anybody you think might be interested in this important topic.