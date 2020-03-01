press release: USA | 2000 | 35mm | 75 min.

Director: Edo Bertoglio

Cast: Jean-Michel Basquiat, Deborah Harry, Fab 5 Freddie

Filmed in 1981, left incomplete due to money problems, and assembled for release in 2000, Downtown 81 follows rising artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in NYC trying to move a painting while hustling for a place to sleep. Intended as a record of the bombed-out Bohemia of lower Manhattan, this collaboration between Basquiat, Swiss photographer Bertogilo, and writer and Warhol associate Glenn O’Brien became a window on a lost world of life on the margins and crazy creative ferment.