Downtown 81

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: USA | 2000 | 35mm | 75 min.

Director: Edo Bertoglio

Cast: Jean-Michel Basquiat, Deborah Harry, Fab 5 Freddie

Filmed in 1981, left incomplete due to money problems, and assembled for release in 2000, Downtown 81 follows rising artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in NYC trying to move a painting while hustling for a place to sleep. Intended as a record of the bombed-out Bohemia of lower Manhattan, this collaboration between Basquiat, Swiss photographer Bertogilo, and writer and Warhol associate Glenn O’Brien became a window on a lost world of life on the margins and crazy creative ferment.

Info

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Movies
608-262-3627
