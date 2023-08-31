Downtown Alders Meet N' Greet

media release: Join us for an engaging event where you can meet and greet your downtown Alders! Get to know the people who represent your community and have a say in local decisions. This in-person event will take place at the Madison Public Library, located at 201 West Mifflin Street, Madison, WI, USA. It's a great opportunity to ask questions, share your concerns, and connect with fellow community members. Don't miss out on this chance to make your voice heard and be a part of shaping our downtown area. Mark your calendars and we'll see you there!