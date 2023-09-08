Downtown Dog Days

UW Library Mall Madison, Wisconsin

media release: 9/8 and 9/25 | 11am-1pm | The Confluence -

Join us as we welcome UW students back to campus via dog cuddles in the Confluence! We'll be popping up with adoptable dogs of various ages in collaboration with Ma, Paws, and Me Pet Rescue. As we get closer, we'll update this Facebook Event with photos of the dogs visiting downtown!

Not sure what the Confluence is? It's that magical spot where State St Mall, E Campus Mall, and Library Mall all meet!

Info

608-512-1342
