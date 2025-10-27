Downtown Madison Cookie Walk

to

Downtown Madison Visitor Center 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Attendees will explore downtown retail businesses and shops in a seasonally FUN way – with cookies! You'll enjoy cookie samples and cookie decorating demonstrations at participating businesses in the district. Participating businesses will offer a sale, special or featured item.

Tickets on sale November 1.

This event is open to all ages. Children under 2 are FREE.

Tickets are $7 a person or $20 for a family four pack.

Info

Downtown Madison Visitor Center 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Food & Drink, Holidays
to
Google Calendar - Downtown Madison Cookie Walk - 2025-12-14 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Downtown Madison Cookie Walk - 2025-12-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Downtown Madison Cookie Walk - 2025-12-14 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Downtown Madison Cookie Walk - 2025-12-14 13:00:00 ical