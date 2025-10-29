× Expand Beth Skogen Photography The top of State Street during a past Downtown Madison Family Halloween event. A past Downtown Madison Family Halloween event.

media release: An afternoon of Halloween family fun and free/low-cost activities for kids 12 and under! Trick-or-Treat at 60+ Downtown Locations and spend time visiting YOUR City. This event is presented by Madison's Central Business Improvement District. All activities are from 3:00 - 6:00 pm, free, and include trick-or-treating unless otherwise noted.

Stick around after the event for a FREE showing of Monster House (2006, PG), presented in partnership with Madison Parks! Find the movie in the Forum (100 State St) at 6pm.

More event details and a digital map can be found here: https://visitdowntownmadison.com/events/downtown-madison-family-halloween

Downtown Madison Family Halloween, sponsored by the MG&E Foundation & Steve Brown Apartments.