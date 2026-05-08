Downtown Middleton Farmers' Market
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Stone Horse Green, Middleton 7550 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: New this year is the Downtown Middleton Farmers Market, which will begin Tuesday, May 19, from 2 to 7 p.m. and continue weekly through Sept. 29. The market will feature fresh produce, cheese, meat, eggs, flowers, baked goods, and other items from local farmers and producers. Food options will also be available for on-site dining or takeout.
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Stone Horse Green, Middleton 7550 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Farmers' Markets, Food & Drink