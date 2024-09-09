Downtown Middleton StoryWalk

MIDDLETON, WI – Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton Business Association are pleased to announce a new StoryWalk®. Join us in Downtown Middleton September 3rd – October 31st, 2024 for the fall edition of our outdoor, interactive storytelling experience, featuring Oh No, Bear! written and illustrated by Joanne Partis.

When a tempting smell drifts into Bear’s cave one morning, he wakes up HUNGRY. Bear’s clever nose leads him to the delicious food . . . but it belongs to his friends. Bear is sure he can resist.

Until . . . Oh No, Bear!

Start at Middleton Public Library to pick up a map and a free copy of the book for the first 600 kids. Follow the marked route to visit 17 stops around Downtown Middleton, each featuring an illustrated poster with a page from the book.

What is a StoryWalk®? A StoryWalk® allows families to follow a book, page by page, by visiting stops throughout Downtown Middleton. This is Middleton’s 13th StoryWalk®!

Some children will even receive their own copy of the book, while supplies last. “Thanks to the Friends of the Middleton Public Library, we are able to offer a free book to the first 600 kids who stop by the Middleton Public Library and pick up their StoryWalk® map," said Katie Ganser, head of youth services at Middleton Public Library.

​Want to support the library’s next StoryWalk®? If interested in donating toward the next StoryWalk®’s activities and book giveaways, please reach out to the Middleton Public Library at jsansing@midlibrary.org. Not all StoryWalks® can afford to provide free books to children and donations to the program help make this possible.

​StoryWalk® is presented by Middleton Public Library, Downtown Middleton Business Association and Friends of the Middleton Public Library. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark.

For more information about Middleton’s StoryWalk®, please visit www.DowntownMiddleton.com

CONTACT: Anna Follmann, DMBA Marketing Specialist, marketingdmba@gmail.com

CONTACT : Jocelyne Sansing, Library Director, Middleton Public Library, jsansing@midlibrary.org,

608-827-7425