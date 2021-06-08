ONLINE: Downtown Partnerships: Talking about Downtown with Friends, Neighbors, Partners

press release: “Downtown Partnerships: Talking about Downtown with Friends, Neighbors, and Partners” is focused on bringing users of downtown Madison together to discuss quality of life challenges our community faces and identify opportunities and synergies as well as strategies for improvement. The topic for the first discussion of the series will focus on homelessness in downtown Madison and mental illnesses in our community.

Panelists include:

Michael Moody, Catalyst for Change

John Adams, Catalyst for Change

Anna Moffit, NAMI

Officer Kraig Kalka, Madison Police Department

Officer Kenneth Brown, Madison Police Department

Facilitators are:

Jason Ilstrup (DMI) and Jacqueline Freidel (CNI)

Attendees are strongly encouraged to email questions or concerns prior to the event in order to help facilitate a more productive meeting. Questions can be submitted to the organizers by email at info@CapitolNeighborhoods.org. There will be time for Q&A from attendees at the end of the discussion as well.