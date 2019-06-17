Downtown Wild Rumpus

press release:This program takes place at BRITTINGHAM PARK (829 W Washington Av).

Enjoy child-led play in the park each week, based on the educational approach of Anji Play. The library will provide special play equipment to spark your children's imagination. Kids can create a Play Story based on their activities of the day and grownups will have opportunities to help their kids reflect on their play.

Wear messy clothes and bring a water bottle (optional). If you like, bring a picnic dinner or purchase a meal from the "Let's Eat Out" local food carts, and make an evening of it!

This award-winning event is created in partnership with the Madison Parks Division and AnjiPlay, and funded in part by a grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation.