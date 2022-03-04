Dozen Brass Band, Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

press release: The Dirty Dozen Brass Band are the pioneers of the modern New Orleans brass band movement, recognized worldwide as an unstoppable musical machine. Nathan Williams delivers a direct connection to Zydeco’s storied pioneers such as Clifton Chenier and Boozoo Chavis. Together, it’s a non-stop dance fest. A master class in blues, cajun, New Orleans soul, zydeco and R&B from two of Louisiana’s best!