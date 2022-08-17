DPCD, Mail Manipulators, Combat Naps

media release: DPCD is the work of Illinois musician Alec Watson. Taking its name after a four-letter secret code given to him by his great-grandfather, DPCD’s music is intimate and soft spoken, with Watson's meditative singing illuminated by fragile webs of guitar, piano, and celeste.

2021 saw two new DPCD releases; their third full-length album It's Hard for a Rich Man to Enter the Kingdom of God, and the home-recorded antique curiosity DPCD SINGS.

On Rich Man, Watson explores spirituality, capitalism, and ambiguous loss. But rather than lecture on these themes, the album’s eleven songs feel their way through them. Stretches of wordless vocals and strands of repeated melodies lull listeners into a trance, and interlocking tapestries of guitar spin up ghosts of past selves