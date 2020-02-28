DPCD, William Z. Villain, Erik Kramer

press release: On Friday, February 28, acoustic drone-rs DPCD hit Madison on a midwestern tour supporting their late 2019 release, False Virtue. Joining DPCD are local Madison alt-folk crooner William Z. Villain and tape-collage ambient artist Erik Kramer. See them play at Communication. 7:30pm. $8.

The work of Illinois musician Alec Watson, DPCD is named after a four-letter secret code given to Watson by his great-grandfather, an Indiana Quaker. DPCD’s music is mysterious yet warm, riddled with family secrets and inner-life musings.

The Chicago Reader described DPCD's False Virtue as "uncluttered, utilitarian grace of Shaker furniture, shaped with a contemplative sense of order and sturdy enough for daily use." Their music was praised by the Chicago Independent Radio Project for its “finger-picking guitar style and soft, emotive vocals, drawing comparisons to artists like Sufjan Stevens, Ryley Walker, Elizabeth Cotten and Nick Drake,”

Originally from Wisconsin, William Z Villain, a true cat lover, organic marketer in his spare time, plays music with influences as varied as Rebetiko, Afro Cuban music and blues. Five years ago, he had the good idea to acquire a white National Resonator guitar, thanks to the money of a great aunt who has disappeared today. This guitar has been modified to support 8 strings.

https://williamzvillain.bandcamp.com/

"A House, Floating In The Middle Of A Lake" is the debut release of Erik Kramer from Madison, Wisconsin. It's a collection of folk abstractions, new age textures, guitar soli, and pastoral ambience, all with a focus on the blending of organic and synthetic sound realms.

https://anthropocenerecordings.bandcamp.com/album/erik-kramer-a-house-floating-in-the-middle-of-a-lake