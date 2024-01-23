DPI Strategic Planning Session

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is in the midst of gathering feedback from communities around the state to develop its strategic plan, and will be holding two Strategic Planning Community Engagement Sessions in your area next week in Dodgeville (Monday, Jan. 22) and DeForest (Tuesday, Jan. 23).

These events will give your community a chance to share their perspectives on the DPI’s mission, vision, values and priorities to help shape the department’s initiatives for schools and libraries. During the event, staff will engage in facilitated conversations with audience members.

WHEN: 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

WHERE: DeForest Area School Distict Administrative Office, 500 S. Cleveland Ave

RSVP: RSVP’s aren’t required, but are encouraged. RSVP through this form.