Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

media release: USA | 1932 | DCP | 97 min.

Director: Rouben Mamoulian; Cast: Fredric March, Miriam Hopkins, Rose Hobart

Still considered the finest movie adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s tale of horror, Mamoulian’s version features an Oscar-winning Fredric March in the title roles of a kindly doctor transformed by experimental drugs into his alter ego: a sadistic and amoral beast. Hopkins’ sexually-charged performance as bar singer Ivy is just one of many aspects of this production that demonstrate the freedoms Hollywood enjoyed in the era before the Production Code was enforced. A recently restored 4K DCP of the uncensored, original release version will be shown.