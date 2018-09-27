Dr. Jonathan Foley

press release: Climate change… Extreme weather events… Tropical deforestation… Worldwide overfishing… Plastics in the ocean… Collapsing water supplies… Emerging threats to our health, economy, and security…

The news on the global environmental front is grim. But what if there was a practical plan, based on the latest science, that could turn it around, and help us build a better future? That’s what PlanetVision is all about. PlanetVision is a multi-faceted set of solutions – focused on fixing the world’s food, water, and energy systems – that can help us pivot to a better, more sustainable world. Rich with recent insights from science, emerging solutions from every part of the globe, powerfully motivating stories of hope, and beautiful images and multi-media, PlanetVision engages large audiences, asking them to help address our biggest environmental issues.

SAGE's founder, Dr. Jon Foley, will be giving the annual public lecture for the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences on September 27, 7 pm, after the Weston Roundtable.