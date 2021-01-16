ONLINE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual College Summit

media release: This event is designed to help high school students and families understand the college admissions and financial aid process. In addition, students and families will also hear directly from current college students and learn more about the student experience. High school students of color, first-generation students, and parents are encouraged to attend.

Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-virtual-college-summit-tickets-133253551961

When you register, you will receive a confirmation email with the link to join the session 2-3 days prior to the event.