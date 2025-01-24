Dr. Ride's American Beach House

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 2/8) and 2 pm, 2/2.

media release: Written by LIZA BIRKENMEIER; directed by BIRDIE LA BARRE and SIMONE LAPIERRE​.

It’s 1983, the evening before Dr. Sally Ride’s historic space flight. Hundreds of miles from the launch, a group of women with passionate opinions and no opportunities sit on a sweltering St. Louis rooftop watching life pass them by. Their uncharted desires bump up against American norms of sex and power in this intimate snapshot of queer anti-heroines.

Run Time: 90 minutes

Recommended Ages: 14+

General Seating Presented on the Evjue Stage

StageQ Sliding Scale Ticket Prices: Choose the price that is right for you!

  • Accessible: $20
  • Suggested: $25
  • Superstar: $45
  • Legend: $60*

*All Legend Level patrons will be automatically added to the Friends of StageQ roster for this current season and receive all the benefits of at the Friend level.

