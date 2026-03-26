media release: The city of Madison is developing an update to its 1997 Pedestrian Plan. The new plan will provide recommendations for policies, programs, and actions intended to increase walking safety, comfort, accessibility, and connections throughout Madison.

A virtual public meeting will be held to provide an overview of the planning process, key recommendations in the plan, a description of how the public can comment on the plan, and time for questions and answers.

What: Draft Pedestrian Plan Virtual Public Meeting

Draft Pedestrian Plan Virtual Public Meeting When: Tuesday, April 7, 2006, 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Tuesday, April 7, 2006, 6:00pm – 7:00pm Where: Zoom – Register here

The draft plan will be posted online prior to the meeting on the Pedestrian Plan website. A recording of the meeting will be posted on the same site following the meeting.