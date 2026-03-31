Drag Bingo Fundraiser

media release: Get out for a fun, high-energy night of bingo, entertainment, and great prizes—all in support of Journey Mental Health Center.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, this event brings the community together for a night that’s both fun and meaningful.

Hosted by Kendra Banx$, this 21+ event includes 8 rounds of bingo, light snacks, and a drink ticket, with additional beverages available for purchase. Doors open at 6:00 PM, with bingo running from 7:00–8:30 PM.

Every ticket sold helps Journey provide therapy, crisis support, school-based services, and more to people across Dane County.

Tickets + details: https://rebrand.ly/bingo-ist