media release: Drag Bingo Event to Benefit River Valley ARTS

Have fun and raise money for one of River Valley's most impactful organizations, River Valley ARTS. Over the years River Valley ARTS has granted well over $200,000 to local organizations, schools, and artists, providing funding for countless concerts, art exhibitions, classes, and other performances throughout our community.

On October 10th, there will be a Drag Bingo Fundraiser for River Valley ARTS at the Slowpoke Lounge and Cabaret in Spring Green. The event, hosted by Cynthia Mooseknuckle, will be a wonderful opportunity to enjoy an evening with your friends and neighbors while raising money for arts and culture programs in the River Valley area.

Details: The evening begins at 7pm and will feature five rounds of bingo and a drag performance by Cynthia Mooseknuckle. The price is $20 per person and includes one bingo card. Additional bingo cards can be purchased for $5 each. Drag Bingo tickets can be purchased at www.RiverValleyARTS.org.

In addition, there will also be a raffle with prizes generously donated from local businesses and artists. Tickets for the raffle are $5 each or 5/$20 and will be available day of event.

Proceeds from Drag Bingo and the raffle will go directly to River Valley ARTS.

For more information email contact@rivervalleyarts.org.