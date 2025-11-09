Drag Brunch
Graduate Madison 601 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Welcome to Drag Brunch & Bingo: Taylor's Version!
Come join us for a morning of fun at Graduate by Hilton Madison. Enjoy fabulous drag performances, a mouthwatering buffet, five (5) rounds of Bingo with amazing prizes, and a day jam-packed with Taylor Swift vibes.
11:00am - Doors; 12:00pm - Performances
1:30pm - Doors; 2:30pm - Performances
Tickets - $40 per person
Refunds are available 7 days before event, Eventbrite fee's are nonrefundable.