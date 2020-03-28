Drag Brunch

Liliana's Restaurant, Fitchburg 2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: A family friendly fundraiser for OutReach Madison. All proceeds from the ticket sales go to OutReach Madison. Our full brunch menu will be available, but is not included with the ticket purchase. Tickets are required.

Two seatings are available: 11:00am to 12:45pm and 1:00pm to 2:45pm

Liliana's Restaurant, Fitchburg 2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
608-442-4444
