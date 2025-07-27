media release: Following our two sold out “Pink Pony Brunch” parties in April, we had to bring some drag brunch back to the Northside…

This time we pay tribute to two icons of pop: Madonna and Lady Gaga featuring a fabulous cast of queens led by Loretta Love Lee and Mercedes Benzova and featuring Venezia Sodi and Wynter Da Bratt Sodi and an all new elevated brunch menu designed by co-owner and Executive Chef Evan Dannells and Kitchen Manager Zach Maynard. “Madison’s Favorite DJ” Nick Nice will be in the house playing everything pop from Madonna and Gaga to Cher and a whole bunch more! Brunch menu to be revealed soon! Keep your eyes peeled here and our Instagram and Facebook. Your ticket is your ticket and reservation only. Food, drink and gratuity will be paid for at the event. This is a 21 and over event. Seating map and more info HERE.