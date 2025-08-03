media release: Join us for a fabulous morning of food, flair, and fierce performances at Drag Brunch featuring the incomparable Bianca Lynn Breeze and special guests Lucy Von Cucci, Wynter da Bratt Sodi, and Maliaya Marvel!

Tickets include:

A delicious brunch buffet

One drink ticket

A limited-edition branded dauber

Schedule:

11:00 AM: Check-in and brunch buffet opens

11:30 AM: Performances begin, followed by 8 rounds of bingo

Stick around after brunch—bingo is free and open to everyone! Take your shot at winning fabulous prizes while enjoying the show.

Ticket Prices: