press release:

Peter Deming in person!

DRAG ME TO HELL

USA | 2009 | 35mm | 99 min.

Director: Sam Raimi

Cast: Alison Lohman, Justin Long, Lorna Raver

In director Raimi’s return to horror, a young bank officer (Lohman) has a curse put upon her when she turns down a gypsy woman’s loan extension request. Brimming with fun and energy, Drag Me to Hell features a number of memorable sequences, including a spectacular set-piece in a parking garage, all beautifully lit by acclaimed veteran cinematographer Peter Deming. UW Madison alum Deming, whose collaborations with Raimi begin with Evil Dead 2 and have continued through Oz the Great and Powerful, will be on hand for a post-screening discussion.

Special Presentations: Spring 2018 special presentations include a Madison Opera-sponsored screening of Werner Herzog’s Fitzcarraldo; an in-person visit from veteran cinematographer and UW Madison alum Peter Deming; and a 35mm screening of Don Siegel’s brilliant '70s thriller Charley Varrick.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.