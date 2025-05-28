Drag Queen Bingo

Join us for our monthly Drag Bingo series on the last Wednesday from May to August, 7 PM to 9 PM! Enjoy a complimentary welcome shot courtesy of Stateline Distillery, five exciting Bingo rounds with fabulous prizes, and the hilarious Cynthia Mooseknuckle as your host. Indulge in dinner and drinks while enjoying a playful night filled with laughter and a little bit of raunch. Reserve your spot now—spaces are limited and tickets sell out fast! This event is 21+.

Tickets are $10. $1 for specialty cocktail Blue Blaze Margarita, sponsored by Herradura Tequila and Brown-Forman, as well as a Dominga Grapefruit Paloma bier (New Belgium Brewing) are being donated to Diverse & Resilient, a local Milwaukee LGBTQ+ nonprofit.