Drag Queen Bingo

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Come play with some of Madison’s favorite queens, Bambi Banx and Kayes Lynn Mirage. Ticket includes drag performances and 10 rounds of Bingo with the chance to win some sweet prizes. Event includes a raffle, photo booth, and bake sale.

Doors at 12pm, balls start rolling at 1pm. $25 ($20 adv.) benefits Alzheimer's Association.

Info

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers, LGBT
Recreation
Google Calendar - Drag Queen Bingo - 2024-08-11 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Drag Queen Bingo - 2024-08-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Drag Queen Bingo - 2024-08-11 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Drag Queen Bingo - 2024-08-11 13:00:00 ical