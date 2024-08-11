Drag Queen Bingo
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Come play with some of Madison’s favorite queens, Bambi Banx and Kayes Lynn Mirage. Ticket includes drag performances and 10 rounds of Bingo with the chance to win some sweet prizes. Event includes a raffle, photo booth, and bake sale.
Doors at 12pm, balls start rolling at 1pm. $25 ($20 adv.) benefits Alzheimer's Association.
